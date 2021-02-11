Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -1.21. -2 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.