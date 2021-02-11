Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -1.21. -2 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
