It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 13 degrees is today's …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.