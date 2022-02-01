Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.