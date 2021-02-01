 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.4. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

