Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
