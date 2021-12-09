 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

