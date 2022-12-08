Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.