It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
Slushy snow accumulations could cause slippery roads north and east of Madison before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, according to forecasters.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 18 degrees is today's low. T…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…