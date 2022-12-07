It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:24 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
