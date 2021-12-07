It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 18 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs for southern Wisconsin will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 40s Friday to the 30s Saturday, according to forecasters.
Slushy snow accumulations could cause slippery roads north and east of Madison before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
Lows will fall to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs will be in the low 50s to start December for southern Wisconsin, about 15 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…