Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.