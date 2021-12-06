 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

