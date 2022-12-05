Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool te…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …