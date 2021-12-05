 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

