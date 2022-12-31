It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI
