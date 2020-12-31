 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.76. 9 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics