It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.76. 9 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Madison, WI
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in south-central Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
