 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.14. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics