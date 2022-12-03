 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

