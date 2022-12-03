It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecas…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday.…