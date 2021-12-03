Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
