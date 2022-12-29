 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics