 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics