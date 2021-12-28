It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
