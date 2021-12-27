 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

