Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Madison, WI
A storm that began with snow, strong winds and bitter cold in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday and began moving east was making travel treacherous and grounding flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.
The week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
While a blizzard crippled travel in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin got a dusting of snow at most, with a blast of cold that dropped temperatures by 40 degrees or so in a day, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.45. A 5-degree low is fo…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. A 15-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.6.…
