Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
