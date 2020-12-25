It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI
A storm that began with snow, strong winds and bitter cold in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday and began moving east was making travel treacherous and grounding flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.
The week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
While a blizzard crippled travel in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin got a dusting of snow at most, with a blast of cold that dropped temperatures by 40 degrees or so in a day, according to forecasters.
