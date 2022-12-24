 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

