It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.45. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.
The week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of freezing drizzle, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.05. We'll see a low tem…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be …
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds shoul…
The cold blast will arrive for southern Wisconsin early Thursday and push wind chill values down to 10 to 15 below by Christmas morning, according to forecasters.