Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
