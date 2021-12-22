 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

