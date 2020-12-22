Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin’s next storm chance features possible rain and snow, changing to snow overnight Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
There are just slight chances for snow and drizzle Saturday, then chances for snow the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of freezing drizzle, according to forecasters.
The week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
