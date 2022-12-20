It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Weather forecasters are tracking a strong system that could bring snow or rain mix to the Madison area.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Pe…
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulat…