Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.