It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.05. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin’s next storm chance features possible rain and snow, changing to snow overnight Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
But a warming trend could have some of the snow that fell Friday into Saturday melting away, according to forecasters.
There are just slight chances for snow and drizzle Saturday, then chances for snow the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of freezing drizzle, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the 20s Tuesday, but reach the 30s starting Wednesday, and even crack 40 next week, according to forecasters.
Even if you are not a particular fan of winter weather, it is hard to deny that there is something about the first big snowstorm of the season.
