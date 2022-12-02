Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecas…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday.…