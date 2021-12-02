 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

