Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.