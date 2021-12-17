 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin volleyball players celebrate Final Four win by singing ‘Varsity’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics