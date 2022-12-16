It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 21-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
