Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 9:45 PM CST until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
