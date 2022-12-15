Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Friday’s event was just the fourth snowfall of 4 inches or more since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
