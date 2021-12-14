 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics