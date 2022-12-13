It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
