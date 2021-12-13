 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family photo found 130 miles from Kentucky tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics