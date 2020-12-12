 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM CST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

