Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:59 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

