Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

