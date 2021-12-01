 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

