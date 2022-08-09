 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

