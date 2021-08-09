 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

