Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

